The National Center for Mental Health in Mandaluyong City, Oct. 27, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Department of Health is set to transfer dozens of patients to a new building at the National Center for Mental Health amid overcrowding in the facility's forensic ward.

The NCMH's forensic ward or Pavilion 4 currently houses 600 patients with pending cases, way beyond its capacity of 300.

"Nagawan na itong building na pinatatayo natin," DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a press briefing Wednesday. "By Friday, puwede ng lagyan ng mga pasyente. So, maililipat na natin itong I think almost 60 of our patients."

The acting health chief also disclosed they had found 2 other pavilions that could accommodate other patients.

"We are trying our best to decongest itong mga pavilions na medyo congested," she said.

Sen. Raffy Tulfo filed last week a resolution seeking to investigate the alleged "tragic condition of the patients" at the country's main government-run mental health facility.

The senator in a statement said he wanted to investigate the alleged corruption in NCMH's management and identify the root causes of the problems in the institution.

"Sa sahig sila natutulog at walang banig, kumot o unan. Nagsisiksikan na parang mga sardinas at sobrang init na mistulang pugon dahil walang ventilation at kulang sa electric fan," Tulfo has said.

In a previous interview, NCMH chief Dr. Noel Reyes blamed the slow "transition" process that the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology observed in getting back the patients.

Reyes said at least 200 patients were already fully recovered, but remain under their care.

But the BJMP explained that patients who have recovered from varying mental health issues could not immediately return to jail due to the absence of a court order.