COVID-19 cases may hit over 600 daily by May 15 - DOH

Jeepneys ply their route along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on March 7, 2023 amid transport group PISTON's announcement of the week-long strike. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The country's daily COVID-19 cases may reach over 600 next month, the Department of Health said Wednesday.

According to DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire, their latest projection is based on the current transmission rate of the virus, vaccination coverage and compliance to minimum public health standards.

"Dun sa national daily cases as of April 11 projection, pinapakita that we can have 289 cases up to 611 daily cases by May 15," she said in a press briefing.

Meanwhile, daily COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila may range between 30 to 122 cases for the same period, Vergeire added.

But the acting health chief noted these projections are used by the government to "better" plan its pandemic response.

"Pero hindi naman sinasabi na mangyayari," she added.

During the Holy Week, the country recorded 1,944 COVID-19 cases or an average of 278 daily infections. This was 13 percent higher compared to its previous week.

Based on the DOH's COVID-19 Tracker, the Philippines has 9,321 active coronavirus cases as of April 11.

Since the pandemic broke out in 2020, the country has tallied over 4,084,000 coronavirus infections. The death toll stood at 66,429.

To date, more than 78.4 million Filipinos are fully vaccinated against the virus.

Courtesy of DOH