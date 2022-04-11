DIPOLOG CITY, Zamboanga del Norte -- Senator Manny Pacquiao’s so-called “pabahay form” stole the attention of people at Dipolog City Market in Zamboanga del Norte on Monday, minutes before the retired boxing champion arrived in the area for a brief visit.

Local residents flocked toward members of Team Pacquiao carrying the forms and took turns in filling them up, along with their request for their needed assistance.

Pacquiao’s “pabahay form” also allows the people to list their most needed help aside from a house, which include options of getting a livelihood assistance; start-up capital, educational aid, among others.

Along with that form is Pacquiao’s commitment to deliver them first, should he be elected as the next president.

A promise which locals here said, they take seriously.

"Siya (Pacquiao) ang inaano (sinusuportahan) namin kaya humingi kami ng form sa kanya… naniniwala talaga kami," a lady who has just signed the form said.

"Manny Pacquiao lahat dito,” an elderly woman who waited for Pacquiao for more than three hours, said.

Aside from having a pit stop at the city’s public market, Pacquiao also paid a courtesy call to local executives of the municipality of President Manuel Roxas; and Governor Roberto Uy.

He also held a brief motorcade with wife Jinkee from Dipolog City Boulevard to Dapitan City, which was spoiled by the rain.

Still, people flocked the streets just to be able to see the Pacquiao couple.

His last activity for the day, was a "Community Forum" where Jinkee entertained their delighted audience with a couple of songs.

In a news conference, Pacquiao maintained his commitment to help the needy, especially the people of Mindanao.

He also differentiated himself from traditional politicians.

"Hindi niyo ko pwedeng itulad sa mga trapo sa gobyerno dahil sila pangako lang hindi ginagawa. Ako ginagawa ko na, nagawa ko na bago ko ipinapangako," Pacquiao told his audience composed of journalists and local leaders in the province.

Pacquiao again brushed aside perceptions that his winning chance is nil, as shown by various presidential survey results.

"Matalino ang taumbayan, mas matalinong pumili ng isang kandidatong tunay na nagmamahal sa kanila," Pacquiao maintained.

He is also confident that many overseas Filipino voters will vote for him.