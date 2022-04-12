Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Philippine Embassy in Singapore confirmed Tuesday that an overseas Filipino received a pre-shaded ballot while voting there, adding that it was an isolated incident.

In a Facebook post, overseas Filipino worker (OFW) Cheryl Abundo said she received a pre-shaded ballot while voting in Singapore.

Consul Joyleen E. Santos confirmed Abundo's post but denied the embassy was distributing pre-shaded ballots.

"Hindi po totoo na nagbibigay ang embahada ng pre-shaded ballots sa ating mga botante. Natanggap po ng isang botante kahapon na hindi naman po sinasadya, nasa statement na rin po natin, na isang spoiled ballot," she said in a TeleRadyo interview.

"This is an isolated case. Hindi na po ito mangyayari sa susunod," she added.

In the interview, Santos said officials reminded members of the electoral board to be careful about the distribution of ballots. She noted that official ballots are taken from a bundle and then placed in a ballot secrecy folder before being handed over to the absentee voter.

"Hindi natin maiwasan na may pagkakataon na nagkakaroon ng unintentional oversight. Yun nga po, sisiguraduhin natin dito sa embassy sa pamumuno ng ating mahal na ambassador na hindi na mauulit ang ganoong pangyayari," she said.

Comelec officials earlier cast doubt about the veracity of Abundo's Facebook post and even warned those who spread "fake news" that undermine the integrity of the elections.

In reaction, Abundo said that she "reported purely facts" and that her only "agenda is to protect the sanctity of our votes and the election process."

"They can either dismiss it or act on it, and make sure there are no irregularities... I hope they take the route of checking that no such irregularities happen again," she told ABS-CBN News.

She recounted that it only took her a few seconds upon receiving her ballot to notice that "something was wrong."

"It took me a few seconds to realize na may mali. There was no one shaded for president. Sara Duterte was shaded for vice president. Some senators were also shaded," she said.

Abundo, however, did not say who the allegedly pre-shaded senatorial candidates were.

She said she immediately informed election supervisors in her precinct and was told she was given a "spoiled ballot" from the previous day.

There are over 83,000 Filipino land-based voters in Singapore, Santos said. Of that number, 2,400 Filipinos already cast their votes on the first day of voting.

She added that Filipino voters in Singapore can cast their votes even during Holy Week.