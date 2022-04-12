Passengers line up to take their designated bus trip going to various cities in Metro Manila and adjacent provinces at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange ( PITX ) in Parañaque City on April 11, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — A total of 2,975 personnel of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) will be deployed during the Holy Week, the agency's chief said Tuesday.

MMDA Chairperson Romando Artes said the public should expect some adjustments in major throughways amid the deluge of travelers this week, as they manage the dispatching of buses.

"Yan po ay kinabibilangan ng traffic enforcers, emergency personnel, at iba pa nating empleyado para panatalihin 'yung kaayusan sa ating terminals sa lansangan," Artes said in a public briefing.

(That figure is composed of traffic enforcers, emergency personnel, and other employees to maintain the peace and order in our thoroughfares.)

There will also be some changes in the EDSA bus carousel, he added.

"Nag-usap kami, magde-deploy tayo ng motorcycle unit sa bus carousel para hatakin 'yung mga buses at hindi sila mag-istambay sa isang lugar para 'yung pag-ikot ng mga buses ay mas mabilis at mabilis din ang pagbiyahe," the MMDA chief explained.

(We discussed about deploying motorcycle unit in the bus carousel so buses would not stay in one place and so they could pass easily.)

The Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) management expects more than 100,000 passengers in their terminal daily this week.

Public utility vehicles nationwide are on “heightened alert” from April 8 to 18 during the period of prayer and fasting for Catholic Filipinos, amid the expected influx of passengers, the Land Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) earlier said.

Commuters in Metro Manila may use the following terminals during the heightened alert period: