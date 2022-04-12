Traffic builds up along EDSA in Quezon City on March 3, 2022, as Metro Manila eased into alert level 1. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA— The proposed number coding scheme in the capital region will reduce vehicles in major thoroughfares by 40 percent despite looser COVID-19 restrictions, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said on Tuesday.

MMDA Chairman Romando Artes earlier said their proposed unified vehicular volume reduction program will target private vehicles plying roads beginning May 1, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This plan, the targets of which are relatively lower than earlier suggested, has already been submitted to the Metro Manila Council and may be approved after the Holy Week, he said.

"Dito naman po ay bilang preparasyon sa darating na pasukan sa Hunyo (this is in preparation for the back-to-school classes in June)," said Artes in a public briefing.

"Ang target date ay May 1 pero puwede natin 'tong i-adjust sa May 16... From moderate to heavy, ine-expect natin ang mga pangunahing lansangan natin to light to moderate lamang at magpapabilis ng daloy ng trapik," he explained.

(The target date is May 1 but we can adjust this to May 16. From moderate to heavy, we are expecting the major thoroughfares' vehicular volume to go light to moderate.)

"Instead na stuck kayo sa traffic, makakagawa pa kayo ng errands, or makakapag-overtime sa trabaho."

(Instead of being stuck in traffic, you can do your errands and you can also work overtime.)

During his explanation to President Rodrigo Duterte's taped address to the nation on Monday night, Artes recommended that vehicle plates ending the following numbers would not be allowed in major thoroughfares during these days:

1, 2 - Monday, Wednesday

3, 4 - Monday, Thursday

5, 6 - Tuesday, Thursday

7, 8 - Tuesday, Friday

9, 0 - Wednesday, Friday

Bus, jeepneys, motorcycles, and TNVS would not be affected during this implementation, the MMDA chief noted.

"Dalawang beses maapektuhan ang bawat sasakyan ng number coding," he said.

(Cars will be affected twice in the number coding.)