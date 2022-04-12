Mandaluyong councilor's office shot

MANILA — An unidentified gunman shot at the office of Mandaluyong Councilor Roehl Bacar's office at the Sangguniang Bayan building Tuesday.

Bacar's chief of staff Bong Matela said the councilor came to work early Tuesday morning to find shards of glass and 3 bullet holes on the windows of the office.

Investigators believe the shots came from a busy street right across the office.

Matela believes the shooting was deliberate.

"Hindi yata maganda, sana hindi sa pulitika. Sa tingin ko intentional, may tama ng bala, magkakasunod na tama ng bala, basag-basag ang salamin," Matela said.

(It wasn’t good, and I hope this isn’t politically motivated. But I think it’s intentional because of the bullet holes and the broken glass windows.)

Bacar is running for Mandaluyong's lone Congressional seat.

Police recovered 5 shell casings from a spot near a drug store in front and below the councilor's office, which is on the 3rd floor.

The councilor's camp said police told them the shooting happened past 2 in the morning, but the perpetrators already left by the time authorities arrived at the scene.

The Sangguniang Bayan office is just meters away from the Mandaluyong police headquarters.

Police are still investigating the incident. —report by Raffy Santos, ABS-CBN News

