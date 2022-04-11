Fire hits room in SC building, release of Bar exam results to proceed

MANILA— The release of the 2020/2021 Bar Exam results will proceed as scheduled Tuesday despite a fire that hit one of the rooms in the Supreme Court building.

Preparations are in full swing for the release of the results of the Bar Exams today as scheduled. It will proceed despite the fire incident this morning. #Bar2020_21 #BestBarEver2020_21 pic.twitter.com/gM4Yu8o4Pm — Philippine Supreme Court Public Information Office (@SCPh_PIO) April 11, 2022

Fire broke out at the Supreme Court in Manila Tuesday morning, BFP reported.



1st alarm was raised at about 6:05am @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/VhBnYK6PJT — Anna Cerezo (@annacerezo_) April 11, 2022

Supreme Court magistrate Marvic Leonen said the fire, which hit the Judiciary Data Center Room located at the SC’s ground floor, will not affect the release of the results of the Bar.



"This will NOT affect the release of the results of the bar. We have secured the data files and our chambers and OBC are fully operational. As has characterized our operations, we have preparations for every contingency.

Keep safe everyone," Leonen said on his Twitter account.

This will NOT affect the release of the results of the bar. We have secured the data files and our chambers and OBC are fully operational.



As has characterized our operations, we have preparations for every contingency.



Keep safe everyone.#BestBarEver2020_21 https://t.co/agO4Sofbzi — Marvic Leonen — maroon check (@marvicleonen) April 11, 2022

The Bureau of Fire Protection said a fire alarm was raised at about 6:05 a.m.

Cloyd D Garra, a judicial staff, said he heard what seemed to be an electrical explosion from the room at around 6:00am.

Supreme Court Spokesman Atty. Brian Hosaka said the fire started at the UPS of the Data Center of the SC Management Information Systems Office.

As of this writing, the fire has been confined and controlled, BFP reported.

