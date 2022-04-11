Fire hits room in SC building, release of Bar exam results to proceed

MANILA— The release of the 2020/2021 Bar Exam results will proceed as scheduled Tuesday despite a fire that hit one of the rooms in the Supreme Court building.
Supreme Court magistrate Marvic Leonen said the fire, which hit the Judiciary Data Center Room located at the SC’s ground floor, will not affect the release of the results of the Bar.
"This will NOT affect the release of the results of the bar. We have secured the data files and our chambers and OBC are fully operational. As has characterized our operations, we have preparations for every contingency.
Keep safe everyone," Leonen said on his Twitter account.
The Bureau of Fire Protection said a fire alarm was raised at about 6:05 a.m.
Cloyd D Garra, a judicial staff, said he heard what seemed to be an electrical explosion from the room at around 6:00am.
Supreme Court Spokesman Atty. Brian Hosaka said the fire started at the UPS of the Data Center of the SC Management Information Systems Office.
As of this writing, the fire has been confined and controlled, BFP reported.