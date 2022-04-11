Duterte says another COVID-19 surge possible

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday warned of another COVID-19 surge as he appealed to the public anew to get vaccinated.

According to Duterte, although most Filipinos are already vaccinated and are somewhat safe from the original variant of COVID-19, the emerging new variants and recombinants may cause another surge in the country.

"There's a distinct possibility that there will be another surge. Maybe not the COVID-19, the original. We've met the challenge with the vaccination," he said in a taped public address.

"But itong mga variants, and we do not know if the variants will really be powerful or weak as to put us again in a bind but this time we have, I said, the original vaccine for COVID-19 and it covers all mutants and variants that there are," Duterte added.

He also reminded the public to continue practicing minimum health protocols and to get vaccinated since the virus is "here to stay".

"Hindi naman, we don't go into a nervous state, we just want you to be very careful, and I'd like you to maintain 'yung mga protocols na which have been proven to help us a lot in combatting the virus," Duterte said.

"Remember that COVID is here to stay. It becomes irrelevant, hindi na natin katakutan 'yan, hindi tayo matatakot, everybody is vaccinated, and we don't have to worry about contamination again because each body is fighting the virus," he added.

"Pero kung mayroon pang sabi nila a good number of Filipinos na hindi pa nababakunahan, hindi naman ako lumuluhod na sa inyo, but I do not want to sound ano, gusto ko lang makiusap again na it's a good vaccine," Duterte also said.

The Philippines' health department said Monday that 707, or 12.6 percent of COVID-19 patients in hospitals, were in severe and critical condition.

The figure is higher than the previous week's 692 severe and critical patients, which comprised 11.9 percent of COVID-19 hospital admissions at that time.

Up to 542, or 18.4 percent of 2,951 intensive care unit (ICU) beds for COVID-19, were occupied, according to the health agency.

The country recorded an average of 272 daily fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 7 days, the DOH said.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III has said the Philippines so far had five COVID-19 surges, with the latest one last January 2022.

Health officials are currently monitoring the reported "omicron XE" variant detected in Thailand.

