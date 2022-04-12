MANILA - Some areas in Cagayan Valley, Western Visayas, and Zamboanga peninsula have seen an increase in dengue cases and deaths, likely due to frequent rains, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

Cebu and Iloilo provinces, Zamboanga City and Lapu-Lapu City recorded a spike in deaths due to the mosquito-borne disease, according to Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

Zamboanga City last week declared a dengue outbreak after the number of patients "exceeded epidemic threshold," she said.

"Hindi po buong rehiyon ng regions 2,6, 9 ang apektado. Meron pong mga probinsiya, specific provinces in each of these regions na apektado ng pagtaas ng kaso," she told reporters.

(Not all of regions 2, 6, and 9 are affected. There are specific provinces in each of these regions that reported a rise in cases.)

"The most probable cause in this rise in cases is nag-uulan na po so kailangan na masusing linisin ang mga backyard natin, ang ating mga tahanan, pubic spaces para mawala itong Aedes aegypti o yung lamok na nakaka-cause ng dengue."

(The most probable cause is it has been raining frequently so we need to throughly clean our backyards, houses, and public spaces to get rid of Aedes aegypti, the mosquito which causes dengue.)

DOH has opened "fast lanes" or priority lanes and separate beds for dengue patients in these areas, she added.

Vergeire also warned the public against leptospirosis, a bacterial infection caused by contact with rodent urine which can be contracted after wading through floodwater.

Those exposed to the disease are urged to visit health centers and are warned against self-medication, Vergeire said.

