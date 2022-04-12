Courtesy of Baybay City Fire Station - Northern Leyte Facebook Page

MANILA - The death toll in the landslide in Baybay City in Leyte rose to 36 on Tuesday as the local government continues its rescue operations.

Based on a situational report posted by the local government on Tuesday, a total of 36 fatalities have been recorded.

These include 14 from Barangay Mailhi, 4 from Barangay Kantagnos, 7 from Barangay Bunga, 2 each from Barangays Maypatag and VSU (Pangasugan), 3 from Barangay San Agustin, and one each from Barangays Candadam, Zone 21, Caridad and Can-ipa.

The local government also reported 105 injuries and 27 missing amid the landslide. Of this number, 21 are from Barangay Bunga, 5 are from Barangay Can-ipa and 1 from Barangay Guadalupe.

Mayor Jose Carlos Cari earlier said an upland village was buried in landslide triggered by heavy rains brought by Tropical Depression Agaton.

Over 4,100 families from all over the city were evacuated.

Tropical Storm Agaton first made landfall in Calicoan Island, Guiuan, Eastern Samar last Sunday. It weakened into a tropical depression the day after before making its second landfall over Basey, Samar.

As of 5 p.m., Agaton is still in the vicinity of Llorente town in Eastern Samar.

