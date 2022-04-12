Commission on Elections commissioner George Garcia gives the media a briefing on the production of the Vote Counting Machines (VCMs) at their warehouse in Sta Rosa Laguna on March 14, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) admitted Tuesday that the reported "pre-shaded" ballot given to a voter in Singapore merits a full investigation after initially dismissing the incident as "fake news."

After initially dismissing as “fake news” the reported “pre-shaded” ballot given to a voter in Singapore, the Comelec now moves to investigate & tackle the incident before the en banc.



“I will move to investigate why this happened,” says commissioner George Garcia. — J. Villaruel (@jauhnetienne) April 12, 2022

"I will move to investigate why this happened," Comelec commissioner George Garcia said, adding that the issue will be tackled before the en banc.

On Monday, Singapore-based Filipino Cheryl Abundo posted on Facebook her experience voting in the Philippine post in Singapore, where she said she was given a "pre-shaded" ballot.

Garcia, along with commissioner Marlon Casquejo, said the incident could be "fake news" since it was "impossible" given their procedure.

But later, the Philippine Embassy in Singapore itself admitted to "inadvertently and unintentionally" giving a spoiled ballot to Abundo, which it said was an "isolated incident."

Garcia said the poll body would also tackle a similar report of "pre-shaded" ballots given to Filipinos in Dubai, even as the consulate there already denied such incident.

Overseas voting runs from April 10 to May 9.