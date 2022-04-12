MANILA (UPDATE) — Tropical depression Agaton on Tuesday continued to move around the Samar-Leyte area, PAGASA said, as it retained storm signal 1 over several areas.

In its 2 p.m. advisory, PAGASA said Agaton was spotted in the vicinity of Llorente, Eastern Samar, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour and 75 kph gusts.

PAGASA raised storm signal 1 in the following areas, where 39-61 kph winds may slightly damage some houses made of very light materials.

VISAYAS

• Eastern Samar

• Samar

• Northern Samar

• Biliran

• Leyte

• Southern Leyte

• Camotes Island

MINDANAO

• Dinagat Islands

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are forecast over Eastern Visayas, Bicol Region, the northern and central portions of Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands, Aklan, Capiz, Iloilo, Antique, Guimaras, and the northern and central portions of Negros Provinces.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will also be experienced over the Mindoro provinces, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan, Dinagat Islands, Zamboanga del Norte, Quezon, and the rest of Visayas.

PAGASA warned of scattered to widespread flooding and rain-induced landslides in high-risk areas.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Agaton dumped more than one month's worth of rainfall in some areas, ABS-CBN News resident meteorologist Ariel Rojas said, citing data from PAGASA stations.

From April 9 to 11, the agrometeorological station at the Visayas State University in Baybay City, Leyte recorded 908.2 millimeters of rain, or almost 8 times as much as the rainfall in the same station for the month of April.

On April 9, the amount of rainfall recorded in Guiuan, Eastern Samar was 207.8 millimeters, also more than the rainfall for April in the same station.

On Sunday, as much as 138 millimeters of rainfall was recorded in Juban, Sorsogon station.

In Roxas City, Capiz, 172 millimeters of rain poured on Monday—almost thrice as the April rainfall in the area.

Agaton is forecast to meander around the Samar-Leyte area within the next 6 to 12 hours before heading east to the Philippine Sea, PAGASA's 2 p.m. bulletin said.

Despite its erratic movement, the tropical depression is expected to weaken into a remnant low pressure area within the next 24 hours.

It will then interact and merge with severe tropical storm Basyang, which entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at around 10 a.m.

Agaton, the Philippines' first storm for the year, first made landfall on Sunday morning in Guiuan. Nearly 140,000 people in the Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, the Davao Region, Soccsksargen, Caraga, and BARMM have been affected by the weather disturbance, according to the NDRRMC.

—With a report from Raffy Cabristante, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO: