MANILA (UPDATED) - Heavy rains will continue to affect parts of Visayas as an almost stationary Tropical Depression Agaton lingers over Eastern Samar, the state weather bureau said Tuesday night.

In its 8 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Agaton is now in the vicinity of Quinapondan, Eastern Samar, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) with gusts of up to 75 kph.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 is still hoisted over the following areas, where 39-61 kph winds may slightly damage some houses made of very light materials.

VISAYAS

Eastern Samar

Samar

Northern Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Camotes Island

MINDANAO

Dinagat Islands

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are forecast over Eastern Visayas, Bicol Region, the northern and central portions of Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands, Aklan, Capiz, Iloilo, Antique, Guimaras, and the northern and central portions of Negros Provinces.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will also be experienced over the Mindoro provinces, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan, Dinagat Islands, Zamboanga del Norte, Quezon, and the rest of Visayas.

PAGASA warned of scattered to widespread flooding and rain-induced landslides in high-risk areas.

Meanwhile, PAGASA weather forecaster Obet Badrina said Typhoon Basyang (international name: Malakas) has already exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at 1 p.m., just hours after it first entered PAR.

Agaton is forecast to continue moving slowly or almost stationary within the next 6 to 12 hours before turning east-southeast towards the Philippine Sea by Wednesday morning.

Due to the combined effects of land interaction, increasing vertical wind shear, and the effects of the upper-level outflow of Typhoon Malakas, PAGASA said Agaton is expected to deteriorate into a "remnant low" in the next 24 hours.

Agaton dumped more than one month's worth of rainfall in some areas, ABS-CBN News resident meteorologist Ariel Rojas said, citing data from PAGASA stations.

From April 9 to 11, the agrometeorological station at the Visayas State University in Baybay City, Leyte recorded 908.2 millimeters of rain, or almost 8 times as much as the rainfall in the same station for the month of April.

On April 9, the amount of rainfall recorded in Guiuan, Eastern Samar was 207.8 millimeters, also more than the rainfall for April in the same station.

On Sunday, as much as 138 millimeters of rainfall was recorded in Juban, Sorsogon station.

In Roxas City, Capiz, 172 millimeters of rain poured on Monday—almost thrice as the April rainfall in the area.

Agaton, the Philippines' first storm for the year, first made landfall on Sunday morning in Guiuan. Nearly 140,000 people in the Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, the Davao Region, Soccsksargen, Caraga, and BARMM have been affected by the weather disturbance, according to the NDRRMC.

—With a report from Raffy Cabristante, ABS-CBN News

