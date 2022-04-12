Home  >  News

733 pass April 2022 midwife licensure exam

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 12 2022 04:56 PM


MANILA — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Tuesday that 733 out of 1,559 examinees passed the Midwife Licensure Examination given this month.

Ma Isabella Navales Donsol of Davao Medical School Foundation topped the exams with a rating of 89.95 percent.

Hyacinth Pacano Bueno of Isabela State University-Ilagan placed second with a rating of 89.55 percent, while Jasmine Angelica Olalo Ibalin of Ago Medical and Educational Center-Bicol Christian College of Medicine came in third with 89.20 percent.

Isabela State University-Ilagan is the top-performing school with a 100 percent passing rate.

Here is the complete list of successful examinees.

