Sara Duterte back in Davao, 2 more Singapore trips set

Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio returned to Davao City over the weekend following a 5-day trip to Singapore for "personal health management".

In an interview on Davao City Disaster Radio on Monday, the presidential daughter said she forgot to announce her 5-day trip last week, the second of 4 visits to the neighboring country.

"I wasn't able to advise last week that I will take a leave of absence unlike last October. I just missed to make an announcement," she said in the local language.

The local chief executive, who is currently undergoing 14-day quarantine after her overseas trip, took a medical leave and went to Singapore last Sept. 28 to Oct. 5, 2020.

She said she is scheduled to return to Singapore in October 2021 and in April 2022.

– Report from Hernel Tocmo