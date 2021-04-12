MMDA reiterates implementation of new curfew hours even as PNP says otherwise

Vehicles line up towards a checkpoint bordering Antipolo, Rizal and Marikina City on April 12, 2021, as cities and provinces under the "NCR plus" bubble is placed under modified enhanced community quarantine. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Monday reiterated that new curfew hours amid the COVID-19 surge will be implemented starting Monday.

This, after a Philippine National Police official said it will be following the old 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew despite the lower quarantine level implemented in the National Capital Region and nearby provinces.

In a statement, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Chairman Benhur Abalos said the Metro Manila Council has already passed a resolution approving the new curfew hours from 8 p.m to 5 a. m.

This was also what Abalos announced Sunday night after the whole NCR Plus area was placed under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ).

PNP spokesperson PBGen. Ildebrandi Usana earlier said they will still implement the old curfew hours because they have not yet received a copy of the resolution from the Metro Manila Council.

Abalos, however, said he has already talked to the Department of Interior and Local Government about the new curfew hours.

"Although the PNP has not yet been given a hard copy of the resolution, we already clarified the matter with Usec. Jonathan Malaya of DILG. I stand by my statement that there was a resolution passed by MMC adjusting curfew hours from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.," Abalos said.

Aside from Metro Manila and Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal provinces–which government calls NCR Plus- Quirino and Abra provinces, and Santiago City in Isabela shift to the looser MECQ from April 12 until the end of the month.

Under ECQ and MECQ, those allowed to go out are only those aged 18 to 65 who need to get essential goods and services, and those working in allowed industries, as well as "Authorized Persons Outside Residence", Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a press briefing.

The Philippines has recorded 876,225 COVID-19 cases, among the highest in Asia, as of Monday. Of these, 157,451 or 18 percent are active.