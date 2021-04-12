Ilang health advocates di kumbinsido sa epekto ng 2-week ECQ sa NCR Plus

MAYNILA — Binatikos ng ilang health experts at mambabatas ang pagpapatupad ng enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) sa NCR Plus nang 2 linggo dahil tila wala naman daw malaking pagbabago na naidulot ito.

"I think the economic managers are perpetuating the same mistake. According to [Albert] Einstein doing the same thing and expecting different results is insanity... I'm pretty sure in the next 2 weeks, there will be another surge," babala ni Dr. Tony Leachon, public health expert at dating adviser ng IATF.

Sabi naman ni dating Health Secretary Esperanza Cabral, sa ilang beses na pagpapatupad ng mas mahigpit na lockdown ay hindi naman umano pinapaganda ng pamahalaan ang health system ng bansa.

"What we've done is go through enhanced lockdown for three times already. And each time we said make sure the health capacity is improved so the next time around we will be able to deal with it better. But we haven't really done that," ani Cabral.

Maaalalang isinailalim sa ECQ ang NCR Plus dahil sa pagsirit ng kaso ng COVID-19, pero inilipat na ito sa mas maluwag na modified ECQ simula Lunes na tatagal hanggang katapusan ng Abril.

Sabi ni Marikina Rep. Stella Quimbo, tila pagkakamali ang paglipat ng NCR Plus sa MECQ lalo't patuloy na nakapagtatala ang bansa ng mataas na kaso araw-araw.

"The virus is unfortunately moving faster than policy. I have some apprehensions on the effectiveness of an MECQ in controlling the further spread of COVID-19 while jump-starting the economy... The IATF is lifting the ECQ at a time when the number of deaths is at a peak," sabi ni Quimbo.

Sa kabila nito, sinabi ng OCTA Research Group na nakakita sila ng pagbawas sa bilis ng hawahan ng COVID-19 matapos ang 2-week ECQ, at umaasa silang magtutuloy-tuloy ito.

"Nakikita natin magpapatuloy bumaba 'yung reproduction number, we're hoping na bumaba na siya to 1 (reproduction rate) by next week, by Sunday. Pag ganu'n magsisimula na tayo talaga sa downward trend sa NCR," ani OCTA fellow Guido David.