Survey shows 78 pct of Pinoys back ROTC in college: senator

MANILA — Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian on Tuesday reported the result of a Pulse Asia survey showing that nearly 8 out of 10 Filipinos support the implementation of the Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) in college.

According to Gatchalian, results of the survey showed that 78 percent of respondents nationwide support mandatory ROTC in college, 13 percent disagree, 8 percent cannot say whether they agree or disagree while the rest say they don't have enough knowledge to give an opinion on the issue.

The survey was conducted from March 15 to 19 this year, the senator added.

"Malinaw ang boses ng ating mga kababayan sa pagsuporta sa pagbabalik ng ROTC sa kolehiyo," said Gatchalian, co-author and co-sponsor of Senate Bill No. 2034 or the proposed Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) Act.

(The voice of our compatriots is clear in supporting the return of ROOTC in college.)

According to the survey, one of the top reasons for supporting mandatory ROTC is the belief that it will make young people learn discipline and responsibility.

Sen. Bato dela Rosa on Monday said he was eyeing to pass the ROTC bill into law before the year ends.

The ROTC was made optional in 2002 following the controversial death of Mark Chua, a University of Santo Tomas student who was allegedly killed by fellow cadet officers for exposing corruption in the program.

ROTC is now 1 of the 3 components of the National Service Training Program, along with Civic Welfare Training Service and Literacy Training Service.

Currently, military service in the Philippines is voluntary. However, Article 2, Section 4 of the 1987 Constitution provides for the possibility of conscription.

