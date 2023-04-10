Mother of 7-year-old Cavite rape-slay victim arrives in PH

The OFW mother (middle) of the 7-year-old rape-slay victim in Cavite arrived home from Saudi Arabia on Monday night. ABS-CBN News

MANILA — "Mary Ann", the OFW mother of a 7-year-old rape slay victim in Cavite, arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport from Saudi Arabia on Monday following the heartbreaking news of her daughter's demise.

Upon arriving at their house in Trece Martires, Mary Ann was welcomed by her family and children, who hugged her while crying. However, when she saw her daughter in the casket, she passed out.

Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Susan Ople met Mary Ann at the airport to express her sympathy to the grieving mother.

Ople said Mary Ann told her she no longer has the heart to work abroad and leave her other children behind.

"Sabi ko naman ia-assess namin baka mas maganda lagyan namin ng tindahan para hindi na siya malayo sa pamilya niya. Willing naman siya. Kaya din siya nag-abroad kasi gusto niya ipaayos 'yung bahay," Ople said.

The OWWA and DMW will shoulder the expenses for the wake and burial and also gave financial assistance and legal assistance to the family in case they need it.

"Bukod doon, may personal ako na pangako sa kanya na kung sa tingin nila kailangan din ng abogado, kung aabot sa puntong kailangan nilang abogado, eh willing naman sa personal na pagtulong sa pa-assign ng abogado sa kanila," Ople said.

RELATED VIDEO: