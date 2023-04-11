Passengers line up outside the office of Cebu Pacific at the NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay City to rebook their flights on January 2, 2023. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Tuesday said it seeks to complete the maintenance of airports, ports, and other road infrastructure ahead of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr's second State of the Nation Address (SONA) in July.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said most of the projects they plan to complete are "aviation, road sector, and maritime projects."

"We are looking at completing airport maintenance, around 18 airports in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao must be completed; the projects will be completed by June," Bautista told Palace reporters.

"We also reported ports that will be completed before June, around 20 of these," he added.

Aside from these, Bautista said they want to complete the construction of bike lanes before Marcos' second SONA. He also mentioned several projects that DOTr has in the pipeline.

Different contract packages in the rail sector have also been finalized, which includes those under the North-South Commuter Railway and the Metro Manila Subway.

"We reported developments as far as the completion of some railway projects like, for example, itong MRT-7 which we expect to be completed by June of 2025," he said.

"Also, the extension of LRT-1 from Baclaran to Sucat, which we expect to be completed by 2024. So, these are more projects on aviation, maritime, road sector, and rails," he added.

Video from PTV