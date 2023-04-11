Passengers arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Terminal 3 in Pasay City on April 4, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Bureau of Immigration said Tuesday some airline personnel were allegedly involved in facilitating the departure and arrival of victims of human trafficking.

This comes after immigration officers intercepted a woman who attempted to leave the country with fake departure stamp on April 5.

The woman, who was recruited to work as household worker in the United Arab Emirates, disclosed to authorities that she was assisted by an airline employee.

"We have recorded that even before, that some airline personnel are involved also in the facilitating departure, even arrival, of possible victim of trafficking and human smuggling," BI deputy spokesperson Melvin Mabulac told ANC's "Headstart".

The BI called on Ninoy Aquino International Airport officials to investigate the incident.

Mabulac said a "network" of people could be involved in the scheme.

The BI has already requested the cancellation of the airport pass of the airline employee who assisted the woman.

Its domestic forensic laboratory has also confirmed that the stamp was counterfeit.

Mabulac said the agency periodically updates its security features to foil possible cases of human trafficking.