Zamboanga City declares dengue outbreak

MANILA - Residents of Zamboanga City are urged to ensure a clean and dry household vicinity following the declaration of a dengue outbreak there, the Department of Health said Monday.

The DOH said it was "closely coordinating a response" with the local government on the outbreak of dengue cases in the Zamboanga Peninsula.

"These include dengue preventive measures meant to stop the disease vector, which is the Aedes aegypti mosquito. The public is being advised as to the risks, and what actions they can do to protect against the disease," it said in a statement.

"There are also Dengue Fast lanes and Separate Rooms in hospitals for those who will fall ill. Insecticide treated curtains and screens are likewise being used in health facilities of the region."

It advised the public to observe the 4S against dengue, which are as follows:

Search and destroy mosquito-breeding sites

Self-protection measures

Seek early consultation of symptoms; and

Support spraying/fogging to prevent further outbreaks

The public may reach the DOH Zamboanga Center for Health Development (CHD) through mobile (0947-646-7663), (0995-844-1783); or landline (+63-62-983-0314).

The city's disaster risk reduction council, in an emergency meeting Friday, declared an outbreak after the metro tallied 893 dengue cases with 11 deaths from Jan. 1 to April 2, according to the local government's official Facebook page.

Mayor Maria Isabelle "Beng" Climaco has directed the reactivation of the dengue preparedness plan and task force based on the 2019 dengue outbreak response, when the Philippines last declared the disease an epidemic.

