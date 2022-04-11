TESDA Sec. Isidro Lapeña demonstrates the newly launched Biometrics-Enabled Scholarship Registration System on April 11, 2022. Arra Perez, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — About 500,000 scholars of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) are set to experience an automated registration system through the agency's Biometrics-Enabled Scholarship Registration System (BSRS).

During the system's launch Monday, TESDA Sec. Isidro Lapeña said that aside from providing convenience and securing personal and scholarship information, the system will also help the agency become more "accurate in doing things" and "avoid anomalies".

"We are leaning towards automation kasi we feel that we will have more efficient delivery of service if we are automated. At iyong human error—intentionally or unintentionally—will be eliminated," he said.

"Very costly iyan. When you implement a scholarship of about P10 billion, maliit na percentage lang, this can benefit many Filipinos... para magkaroon sila ng hanapbuhay after the training."

(That’s very costly. When you implement a scholarship of about P10 billion, it’s a small percentage. This can benefit many Filipinos so they can have a livelihood after the training.)

Using any smartphone or internet-capable device, scholars may register through bsrs.tesda.gov.ph to create an account.

They can use their accounts to re-enroll without having to register again.

Their TESDA accounts will also be a repository of training courses they are enrolled in or are available.

TESDA trainers will also have their own profiles, where they can check their class schedules and view attendance sheets.

Lapeña said scholars who do not have internet-capable devices may proceed to the nearest training centers, where they can seek for help in registering to the automated system.

FROM THE ARCHIVES