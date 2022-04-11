MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo said Monday her office was coordinating with local government units and volunteers to send aid to areas affected by tropical depression Agaton.

Robredo said bottles of drinking water were expected to be delivered to Baybay, Leyte around lunchtime. She said volunteers would also distribute relief packs in Abuyog, Leyte and Sogod, Southern Leyte in the afternoon.

"Tuloy-tuloy ang coordination natin with LGUs regarding #AgatonPH para makapagdala na agad ng tulong sa mga apektadong lugar ng TY Agaton," she said on Twitter.

(We are coordinating with LGUs regarding #AgatonPH to send aid to affected areas.)



"We have been coordinating with volunteers since yesterday. Maraming salamat po sa ating mga volunteers na handang tumugon sa pangangailangan ng ating mga kababayan," added the presidential candidate.

(Thank you to our volunteers who are ready to respond to the needs of our compatriots.)

LOOK: Volunteers from the Robredo People’s Council Leyte have shifted their efforts from campaigning to repacking goods for communities in Sogod, Abuyog and Baybay in Southern Leyte and Leyte provinces affected by Typhoon Agaton. 📷 Courtesy of Robredo People’s Council pic.twitter.com/FYpSmJhzm3 — Adrian Ayalin (@adrianayalin) April 11, 2022

Agaton, which swamped parts of the Visayas and Mindanao, has affected some 136,000 people and left around P874,000 in damage to agriculture, said the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

The NDRRMC, in its 8 a.m. report, said it was validating at least one death and 2 injuries.

Agaton weakened into a tropical depression on Monday morning, state weather bureau PAGASA said.



As of 1 p.m., the tropical cyclone was spotted over the coastal waters of Marabut, Leyte. It was packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour, with gusts of up to 60 kph, said PAGASA.

PAGASA has placed several areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number 1.

— With a report from Adrian Ayalin, ABS-CBN News

