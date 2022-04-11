

MANILA - There are no more areas in Metro Manila that are placed under granular lockdown the Philippine National Police reported Monday, as cases in the region remains low.

But the NCRPO continues to remind the public to remain vigilant as the threat of COVID-19 remains.

“11:44 sa ating coordination sa IATF, so far wala naman po, pero maigi namang pinapatupad sa atin sa PNP yung pagpapaalala sa ating mga kababayan na sana yung minimum health standards to wear their masks always, keep distancing, and of course yung mga places na medyo maraming tao na, konting ingat na wag na tayong makipagsiksikan, umiwas na tayo sa mga magtutumpukan,” NCRPO chief Police Major General Felipe Natividad said during the Laging Handa briefing.

“Actually that is one thing ito yung ating mga campaign rallies we are reminding our kababayan na ipatuloy pa rin ang ating social distancing at laging magsuot ng mga face masks,” he continued.