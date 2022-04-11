MANILA — A candidate for councilor in Legazpi, Albay on Monday filed a complaint against the city’s mayor over alleged vote-buying.

Joseph Armogila filed the complaint against Legazpi Mayor Noel Rosal before the Commission on Elections (Comelec) headquarters in Manila.

Rosal, who is running for Albay governor, was allegedly giving out financial assistance or “ayuda” to his constituents, which is barred by law during the 45-day runup to the May 9 elections.

Armogila said he has evidence to back his claims, but no copy of the complaint was made available to the media as of this writing.

Comelec has allowed certain agencies to distribute aid, subject to certain conditions.

In response to vote-buying allegations, Comelec formed “Task Force Kontra Bigay” to probe and prosecute such cases.

So far, 2 complaints have been filed before the task force.

—report by RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News

