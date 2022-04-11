Vice Presidential candidate Prof. Walden Bello answers questions during the #PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point – The Vice Presidential Debate at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on March 20, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Vice presidential candidate Walden Bello on Monday accused the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) of preventing his group from sailing to Scarborough Shoal to accompany Zambales fisherfolk and to observe activities of the Chinese Coast Guard, if any, in the area.

VP bet Walden Bello holds press conference in Zambales accusing PH Coast Guard of preventing him, some fisherfolk and media from sailing to Scarborough Shoal. They were set to leave yesterday, April 10, but PCG supposedly talked to boatmen warning them against taking the trip. pic.twitter.com/keTM2FkpuK — Mike Navallo (@mikenavallo) April 11, 2022

In an online press conference from Zambales, Bello shared they were supposed to leave Sunday, April 10. But two days earlier, they received a text message from the boat captain regarding the cancelation of their trip to what is locally known as Bajo de Masinloc or Panatag Shoal.

“Sir, humihingi po ako ng paumanhin sir, nigative npo ung usapan natin, pinuntahan po ako ng coastguard (sic). Sorry po sir, ako rin po at bangka ang malalagot,” the unidentified boat captain was quoted as saying, based on a screenshot of his text messages shared with the media.

LOOK: Text messages from an unidentified fishing boat captain cancelling Walden Bello’s trip to Scarborough Shoal



📸 Laban ng Masa pic.twitter.com/TOYJqjdcF3 — Mike Navallo (@mikenavallo) April 11, 2022

Bello said they tried but could not find another boat for his team, which included some members of the local and international media.

“We tried looking for another boat. But as we talked to local fisherfolk, we were told that the Coast Guard had actually summoned all boat operators for a meeting that very morning, warning them against taking us and threatening to punish them should they defy. They were told that their license only allows them to fish and that taking other passengers with them would be in violation of regulations,” he said.

“This was obviously nothing but a barefaced attempt to bully and intimidate them: a fishing license gives its owner the right to fish but it cannot prohibit them from doing anything else that is not illegal, such as bringing companions with them,” he added.

Environment and human rights advocate Dr. Ben Molino, who was among those who organized the trip, said the PCG cited no reasons for disallowing non-fisherfolk from going to Scarborough Shoal.

“Wala po silang cinite na anumang batas. Ang sinasabi lang nila ay ang kanilang permiso ay para mangisda kaya wala silang karapatang magpasakay ng hindi mangingisda,” he said, adding that the PCG supposedly required identification cards before anyone could board fishing vessels — something which has not happened before.

Bello said they had anticipated that the Chinese Coast Guard will prevent them from getting near Scarborough Shoal — which is within the 200-kilometer exclusive economic zone of the Philippines — and not the country’s own coast guard.

“Our fear, going into our preparations for the trip, was that the Chinese coast guard or navy would prevent us from reaching the shoal, perhaps even harass or threaten us should we insist on going. It turns out we were wrong. There we were, ready to do what President Duterte promised to do during the 2016 campaign but never actually did throughout his 6-year term. But, instead of the Chinese stopping us, it was our very own Coast Guard--no doubt under instructions from higher authority—that stopped us, preventing us from visiting part of Philippine territory,” he said.

“Why is the Philippine Coast Guard doing China’s bidding and enforcing the orders of the Chinese government to prevent people from reaching Scarborough Shoal? Why are they so afraid of letting more people know about the situation faced by local fisherfolk there? Why do they not want Filipinos to visit Philippine territory? Why are our authorities defending the interests of China instead of the interests of the Philippines?” he asked.

Bello explained they purposely did not inform the Coast Guard about their trip and have not talked to the agency yet following the cancelation of their trip out of fear that the PCG will also stop them from holding their press conference.

“Wala naman kaming planong gumawa ng masama roon. Gusto lang talaga namin mag-observe para ipakita namin sa bansa kung ano ang ginagawang panggigipit ng Tsina. Ito ho ay isang peaceful mission,” he explained.

The university professor said it is important for Filipinos to know what the Chinese Coast Guard has continuously been doing to Zambales fisherfolk.

“Kailangang mapakinggan ng taong bayan kung anong nangyari, mga nangyari sa mga mangingisda na kamuntik na masagasahan ng Chinese Coast Guard vessels noong nakaraang linggo,” said Bello.

Present during the 35-minute press conference were some fishers who shared their experience of being harassed by Chinese vessels.

Bello, an advocate of an independent foreign policy, called on the Philippine government to allow ordinary Filipino citizens to fight for what is rightly theirs.

“Tama na pagiging tuta ni President Duterte kay Xi Jinping,” he said.

“Nakakahiya talaga na yumuko ang ating pamahalaan. It has bowed down to China instead of protecting the rights of Filipino citizens to fish in areas where they have the right to fish,” he added.

“Pag hindi kaya ng gobyerno kasi takot na harapin ang Chinese Coast Guard, let Filipinos do it because they are not afraid.”

Molino for his part called on the PCG not to get back at the fisherfolk for speaking out.

“Sana naman, ang gobyerno ng Pilipinas huwag nang balikan ang mga mangingisdang ito, takutin muli. Matagal na silang takot. Tama na ho, tama na ho ang pangha-harass sa ating mga mamamayan. Tama na ho ang pangha-harass ng ating gobyerno sa kanilang sariling mamamayan,” he said.

Bello vowed this will not be the last time that they will try to reach Scarborough Shoal and attempt to install a Philippine flag in the area.

“Do not try to stop us because we will get there because the Filipino people support our efforts to assert sovereignty of the Philippines over Scarborough Shoal,” he warned.

Asked for their comment on Bello's allegation, PCG spokesperson Commodore Armand Balilo said they are currently checking with their personnel.

RELATED VIDEO