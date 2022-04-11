MANILA — A father and his 4-year-old daughter were killed in Negros Oriental amid heavy rains in the province brought by Tropical Depression Agaton, local disaster officials said Monday.

The fatalities were identified as Andres Tangon, 40, and his daughter Andrea, 4.

Tangon’s nephew, 30-year-old Cirilo Lozada, was also killed.

The are residents of Barangay Bongalonan in southern Basay town, near the border between Negros Oriental and Occidental.

According to Basay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) head Jay Abing, the elder Tangon and his daughter were trying to cross the Tiabanan River in the said town on April 8.

By then, the province had been experiencing heavy rains brought by Agaton, which at the time was still a low-pressure area (LPA).

Tangon accidentally slipped, and he and his daughter were carried away by the river’s strong current.

Lozada tried to rescue the two victims, but was also carried away by the current.

The victims were found dead the following morning, April 9.

They have yet to be included in the official death toll of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC); it is still validating reports as of this writing.

As of Monday, 3 people have been confirmed killed in Davao Region due to Tropical Depression Agaton.

Two of them were senior citizens from Compostela town in Davao de Oro.

According to PAGASA’s latest bulletin issued 5 PM Monday, Agaton made landfall over Basey, Samar and is expected to interact with Severe Tropical Storm Malakas on Tuesday evening.

It is forecast to weaken back into a low-pressure area on Wednesday as it assimilates with Malakas, the state weather bureau added.

