Robredo seeks priority vaccination for Filipinos with comorbidities exposed at work

Volunteer nurses inoculate patients with the AstraZeneca and Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines inside a sports stadium in Marikina City on April 5, 2021. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday called for the COVID-19 vaccination prioritization of Filipinos with comorbidities who need to continue working outside of their homes, aside from health workers and the elderly.

The Philippines, which launched its immunization program last month, has begun its simultaneous vaccination of health workers, the elderly and those with comorbidities.

"Sana, iyong mga less than 60 na may comorbidity, unahin sana iyong walang capacity mag-work-from-home. Kasi iyong iba, work-from-home naman, nasa bahay lang, tapos nakipag-unahan pa sa vaccine," Robredo said in her weekly radio show.

(I hope among those less than 60 with comorbidities, people with no capacity to work from home will be prioritized. Others can work from their homes, but are still trying to get ahead of others.)

"Sana mauna—at tulungang hanapin sila, kasi ang iba, hindi naman marunong mag-register online. So dapat mas proactive iyong pagyaya."

(I hope they can be prioritized and I hope we can help find them because others don't know how to register online. So we should be more proactive in inviting them.)

Robredo called for volunteers to keep track of available vaccines in their area and help the said group to register online.

"Kung mayroon kayong mga kakilala na hindi talaga kayang mag-work-from-home dahil iyong nature ng trabaho niya ay sa labas, siguruhin natin na mauna na sila sa linya, para kapag lumalabas sila, nagtatrabaho, mas protected na sila," she said.

(If you know people who can't work from home, let's make sure they're prioritized so when they go out, they protected.)

Robredo also urged the public to avoid panic buying of oxygen tanks as hospitals in some parts of Greater Manila reached full capacity.

"Kapag sinabi kasing ubusan na iyong supply, kahit iyong iba wala pa namang sakit, may pambili, ginagawa na iyon. Kaya iyon lang iyong pakiusap natin, na sana huwag ganoon, kasi marami iyong maaapektuhan," she said.

(When they say the supply is getting low, others who don't have an illness but can buy it will do so. So that's our plea - let's not do that because many will be affected.)

Sales of oxygen tanks have increased as Filipinos said they fear not getting admitted into hospitals if they contract coronavirus. The Department of Health urged the public to use the device with medical supervision and warned that hospitals' supply might be depleted.

