DFA reports 14 new COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad, highest since February

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs on Sunday reported 14 new COVID-19 fatalities among Filipinos in the Middle East, the highest since February 10 when 23 deaths were announced.

The death toll due to COVID-19 among Filipinos abroad climbed to 1,083, latest data released by the DFA showed.

The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 17,099 with 17 new cases, all from the Middle East.

There were no reported new recoveries.

Those currently being treated abroad for the disease is at 5,894 as 10,122 of those infected have recovered.

There are currently 91 countries/territories with Filipinos stricken with COVID-19.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 1,028 in the Asia Pacific, 898 in Europe, 3,883 in the Middle East and Africa, and 85 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 864,868 people. The tally includes 14,945 deaths, 703,404 recoveries, and 146,519 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 135.3 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the United States, Brazil, India, France, and Russia leading countries with the most number of cases.

The UK in December last year detected a reportedly more infectious COVID-19 strain, leading some countries to impose new lockdown and travel restrictions to stem its spread. New variants were also reported in South Africa, Brazil and the Philippines.

More than 2.9 million have died worldwide because of the disease, while some 76.9 million already recovered.

