Some travelers skip Holy Week rush to avoid crowds, traffic

Over 100,000 passengers passed through the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) on Monday, April 10, 2023. Reiniel Pawid, ABS-CBN News

The arrival of passengers from provinces continued at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) on Monday.

As of 8 p.m., foot traffic in PITX has reached 106,896.

Since Wednesday last week, many have traveled back to their hometowns for the Holy Week break.

The number of passengers who flocked to the terminal on April 5 reached over 100,000, and their return to Metro Manila was expected Monday.

But some passengers deliberately chose to go home to the provinces after the Holy Week.

Gilbert Suarez from Pampanga traveled Monday for his scheduled vacation in Sorsogon.

He feels dizzy in crowded places, so he chose to travel after the Holy Week.

"Ayaw po namin sumabay, para less hassle. So napagdesisyunan na magpaalam sa boss ko na after Holy Week magbakasyon," Suarez said.

Lucio Castillo, on the other hand, was reluctant to spend time buying bus tickets and dealing with traffic during the influx of passengers last week, so he also chose to travel to Sorsogon Monday.

"Masyadong siksikan kasi ayoko makipagsabayan mas okay na 'yung ganito kaunti lang ang pasahero," Castillo added.

The PITX management and the Department of Health advised travelers to hydrate amid the hot weather.

Monday morning, some trips to Sorsogon and Lucena City were canceled due to lack of passengers and buses.

However, according to the bus companies, trips will continue even if there are only a few passengers in buses.