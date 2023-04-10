PAGASA monitoring LPA that may become first storm of 2023

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- State weather bureau PAGASA said it is monitoring a low pressure area that may develop into the country's first tropical depression in 2023.

In its latest weather advisory, PAGASA said the LPA was last seen 890 km east of Visayas.

"This weather disturbance may develop into a tropical depression as it moves generally westward towards Southern Luzon-Visayas area over the Philippine Sea," it said.

If and when it develops into a tropical depression, it will be named Amang.

The LPA will bring light to moderate to at times heavy rains over Eastern Visayas and Caraga.

Flooding and rain-induced landslides are likely in areas that are highly susceptible to these, state meteorologists added.

Thunderstorms are also likely in Sarangani, South Cotabato, Zamboanga del Sur and Zamboanga Sibugay on Monday afternoon, accoridng to ABS-CBN News resident meteorologist Ariel Rojas.

PAGASA advised the public to stay tuned for their latest advisories regarding the LPA.