NAIA records over 1 million passengers during Holy Week

Passengers arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Terminal 3 in Pasay City on April 5, 2023. More passengers are expected to travel through airports, seaports, and bus terminals on the eve of Maundy Thursday, the start of the long Holy Week break. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) on Monday said over 1 million passengers travelled via the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) from April 1 to 9 or during the Holy Week season.

“We still think that it will peak today… We’re expecting around more than 120,000 passengers to use the terminals today, so that we can end for the 10-day period at almost 1.2 million passengers,” MIAA Senior Assistant General Manager Bryan Co said.

Co said the number is higher than last year's but not yet at the same level before the pandemic.

“Compared to the pre-pandemic, we processed around close to 1.4 million passengers for the same period in 2019. We’re still about 200,000 passengers short. But compared to last year, this is actually a 50 percent improvement… This is a very good development in terms of opening up of all the borders, in promoting tourism, as well as the renewed confidence of all the passengers to go on air travel once again post COVID-19,” said Co.

MIAA also noted that more passengers arrived in Manila compared to those who left the city.

"On April 8 we had around 60,000 arriving passengers compared to just around 55,000 departing passengers. And yesterday, we actually had around 65,500 passengers that arrived at Manila compared to the 53,000 that arrived at Manila. Clearly it has already shifted from departures to arrivals in terms of the volume of passengers going through our different terminals,” Co said.

According to Co, on-time flights averaged at 85 percent during the Holy Week peak season.

“In terms of on time performance, we are happy to report that we are averaging around 85% on time flights for both departing as well as arriving flights for NAIA. This is actually very good considering this is the peak season where we have more than 750 flights per day,” said Co.

