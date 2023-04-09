Distressed motor boat rescued off coast of Palawan

Photo courtesy of the Naval Forces West PAO.

The Naval Forces West (NFW) of the Philippine Navy on Sunday rescued a distressed motorized boat at the vicinity of Ulugan Bay in Puerto Princesa City in Palawan.

According to the NFW, the boat, M/B Dexter, left Macarascas with 6 passengers on board. It was supposed to go to Rita Island when they were seen by the naval forces at 11 a.m.

The boat was seen dead on the water due to engine failure. It was also taking in water due to unfavorable sea conditions.

The crew on board BRP Andres Bonifacio immediately sent a team to rescue the passengers of the sinking boat.

All passengers were safely rescued and given immediate medical attention. The boat was then towed back to Macarascas.

After ensuring the safety of the passengers, they were turned over to the barangay captain of Macarascas and have safely arrived in their home in Purok Maligaya in the same barangay.