MANILA (UPDATE) — Parts of the country were placed under Signal No. 2 as the weather system named Agaton intensified into a tropical storm, state weather bureau PAGASA said early Sunday.

In its 5 a.m. bulletin, PAGASA said the following areas were placed under Signal No. 2:

VISAYAS

The southern portion of Eastern Samar (Guiuan, Mercedes, Salcedo, Quinapondan, Giporlos, Balangiga, Lawaan, General Macarthur, Hernani, Llorente)

the extreme southern portion of Samar (Marabut)

MINDANAO

The northern portion of Dinagat Islands (Loreto, Tubajon)

Meanwhile, Signal No. 1 was raised in the following areas:

VISAYAS

The rest of Eastern Samar

the rest of Samar

Northern Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Camotes Islands

MINDANAO

Surigao del Norte

the rest of Dinagat Islands

Agaton currently has maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers (km) per hour, with gusts of up to 80 km per hour, according to PAGASA.

It was last spotted over the coastal waters of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, moving west northwestward at 10 km per hour, PAGASA added.

In a TeleRadyo interview, PAGASA weather forecaster Ana Clauren Jorda said Eastern Visayas would continue to experience possibly torrential rains as Agaton remained "almost stationary" in the region.

It was possible for Agaton to merge or interact with a tropical storm that is still currently outside of the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), called "Malakas," she added.

Malakas was last spotted 1,790 kilometers east of Mindanao. It will be called Basyang once it enters PAR.

In Eastern Visayas, the police said it monitored 5 barangays that experienced flooding: 4 in the town of San Miguel, Leyte while one in Hernani, Eastern Samar.

In Eastern Samar's Guian town, floodwater entered houses in Saint Genevieve Village, a relocation site for survivors of Super Typhoon Yolanda, according to a resident.

In Tabon-Tabon, Leyte, motorists were unable to pass a road in Barangay Amandangay after the nearby Ponongan Creek overflowed due to bad weather.

Tacloban City has also been experiencing "moderate to heavy rains" and strong winds since Saturday night due to Agaton.

National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) Spokesperson Mark Timbal said evacuation is still ongoing in areas affected by Agaton, which are at risk of experiencing floods and landslides.

The disaster agency could not immediately give a figure on evacuees and has yet to receive any "major damage report" due to Agaton, Timbal told TeleRadyo.

NDRRMC and its regional councils have prepared supplies to supplement assistance that local governments will provide evacuees, he added.

Meanwhile, PAGASA is also monitoring a low pressure area (LPA) that entered PAR, located 410 kilometers west southwest of Puerto Princesa in Palawan.

— With reports from Rainiel Pawid, ABS-CBN News and Jenette Ruedas and Ranulfo Docdocan

