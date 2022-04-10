MANILA (UPDATE) - The Philippines confirmed 277 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the country’s total to 3,681,374.

The positivity rate for the past week was also at 1.6 percent, which was lower than the 1.9 percent recorded in the preceding week, according to the AB-CBN Data Analytics Group.

The Department of Health also said there were 28,380 active cases as of Sunday, which is the lowest since January 3.

Thirty nine new deaths from COVID-19 were also reported pushing the death toll to 59,769.

The drop in the number of daily cases, and the easing of pandemic restrictions, have pushed the country higher in the Bloomberg COVID Resilience Index.

From 53rd spot in February, the country moved up to 49th place in March. Previously, the country always wound up at the bottom of the rankings.

Independent research group OCTA said the country’s COVID situation was at “very low risk” and that other parts of the country can further lower their alert levels and ease restrictions.

“May mino monitor pa tayong mga variant, recombinant sa ibang bansa so syempre gusto nating makita kung magkakaroon ng pagtaas ng cases dito sa bansa. Sa ngayon wala pang nakitang pagtaas. May uptick sa positivity rate pero overall maganda pa naman ang numbers na nakikita natin,” David added.

(We are monitoring variants in other countries and we want to see if there will be an uptick in cases here. But so far we have yet to observe any increase. There’s an uptick in the positivity rate but overall our numbers are still good.)

While the number of daily new cases has declined since the surge in January and February, health experts have also sounded the alarm over the low uptake of booster shots among the population.

A palace adviser has called for "booster cards" to replace vaccination cards as a requirement, saying people who lack booster shots are at risk of getting reinfected with new variants, which may lead to another surge.

The Philippines’ first COVID-19 case was a 38-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan, China.

The first COVID-19 death outside of China, was also recorded in the Philippines in 2020.

- With a report from Jasmin Romero, ABS-CBN News