MANILA (UPDATE) - The Twitter account of Pasig’s Public Information Office (PIO) was hacked late Saturday evening, hours after Mayor Vico Sotto and his 2022 slate held a grand campaign rally in the city.

Shortly before 11 p.m., the Pasig PIO’s Twitter page was renamed to “Pasig.eth”, while the bio or description of the account was changed to “co-founder of @AzukiOfficial… former character art director for @playOverwatch. Pixel art enthusiast.”

LOOK: The Twitter account of Pasig’s Public Information Office seems to be hacked hours after Mayor Vico Sotto and his #Halalan2022 slate’s “Day of Valor grand campaign rally.”



The page was initially renamed to “Pasig.eth” before it was changed to “.” pic.twitter.com/fxOZetf6EC — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) April 9, 2022

“Shh Secret Airdrop.. For the next 24 hours we are airdropping Beanz to all active NFT traders in the community!” a tweet from the hacker read.

“The Beanz will no longer be claimable after they have all been airdropped. Good Luck! #AzukiLove. Welcome To The Garden,” it read.

The said Twitter page was later on renamed to “.” after it started showing spam tweets, tagging random users on the social media platform.

The Pasig PIO has "regained access" to its Twitter account at 7:30 a.m. today, the PIO said in a statement.

"While we were able to retrieve the access to the account, we are still working on cleaning it up, specifically deleting the thousands pf tweets made by the hacker," it said.

"Moving forward, the Pasig PIO has instituted mechanisms concerning the strict and limited access to this account to ensure that future hacking incidents such as this will be avoided."

Prior to the breach, Sotto celebrated the “Araw ng Kagitingan” (Day of Valor) by holding 2 grand rallies in Pasig where he courted voters to support his “Giting ng Pasig” slate in the upcoming 2022 elections.

