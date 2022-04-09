Isko says won’t preempt One Cebu’s decision

Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Mayor Francisco “Isko” Moreno Domagoso said Saturday he does not want to preempt the decision of the Garcia-led One Cebu on who it will support for the country’s top post.

Domagoso returned to Cebu on Friday for a two-day campaign sortie. He has visited and courted Cebu, the most vote-rich province in the country with around 3.2 million registered voters, six times already—including his two listening tours in November and December last year.

The presidential bet said he has not received any confirmation yet from the ruling party led by Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia that they will endorse his bid for the presidency.

“No, not yet, but if there will be an endorsement, thank you very much,” Domagoso told reporters before his meeting with several barangay officials at a hotel in Cebu City on Saturday morning.

“Yes, we (Gov. Garcia and I) are (in talks) through Cong. PJ… We are hoping,” he added.

The mayor was asked the same question the night before, when he attended the “Bilis Kilos Iskoncert Rally” in Lapu-Lapu City with senatorial candidates Samira Gutoc, Jopet Sison and John Castriciones. Isko’s wife Dynee and son Joaquin were also present.

“Ayaw ko silang pangunahan. Masaya na ako na tinatanggap nila tayo rito, tinutulungan nila tayo rito,” Domagoso said on Friday. “Basta siya (Cong. PJ Garcia), tinutulungan tayo, masaya na ako doon. Lahat ng uri ng tulong kailangan ko. Dehadong dehado ang laban ko. Sanay naman tayo sa ganun.”

During his several visits to Cebu, Domagoso was accompanied by Cebu 3rd District Representative Pablo John “PJ” Garcia, who serves as One Cebu’s secretary-general. PJ is the brother of the Cebu governor.

PJ Garcia earlier announced supporting Domagoso’s candidacy. He was present during the presidential hopeful’s proclamation rally in Manila in February.

During Saturday night’s “Daghang Salamat, Tersero” concert rally in Toledo City, PJ Garcia and local officials led by Mayor Joie Perales raised the hands of Isko.

Despite the rains, many residents and supporters attended the activity.

If endorsed by One Cebu, Domagoso said it will be an additional boost in his campaign.

“It will help, it will help in all honesty. Any addition. Anything above zero is positive,” he said.