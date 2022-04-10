SAN FERNANDO CITY, Pampanga - Vice President Leni Robredo ended a week-long campaign in her rival’s bailiwicks exactly one month before the May 9 polls.
Robredo on Saturday visited Baler, Aurora, before she toured Pampanga, home province of former Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, who had endorsed her rival, former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.
Robredo and her runningmate Senator Kiko Pangilinan were welcomed in the parol capital of the Philippines by some 220,000 supporters according to local police, the biggest crowd the tandem has gathered so far, besting their Pasig rally audience with about 80,000-130,000 estimated in attendance.
“Hindi ko man lang panaginip o pangarap na tatayo ako dito sa entablado na ganito kadami ang tao,” Robredo, who is turning 57 on April 23, told the crowd.
“Pinaparamdam niyo sa amin, na hindi niyo lang ako mahal, pero talagang napakalaki ng pagmamahal niyo sa taumbayan,” she added.
(I never imagined standing in front of this many people. You have shown not only your love for us, but your love for your fellow Filipinos.)
Here, Robredo and Pangilinan were introduced and entered the stage together, the first time since the duo began touring for their Halalan 2022 campaign.
In previous rallies, Pangilinan makes his speech first, before Robredo is introduced often by local officials, and then makes an entrance.
Robredo also toured Pangasinan, part of the so-called “Solid North,” which showed even more cracks in its supposed regional block-vote, with an estimated 70,000 audience on Friday night’s grand rally.
Robredo made another stop in Tagum City on Wednesday, where she had secured the endorsement of Partido Reporma.
Previously a Duterte ally, Partido Reporma chief Pantaleon Alvarez declared his support for Robredo, but maintained his vice president is still Senator Vicente "Tito" Sotto III, runningmate of their formerly endorsed candidate Senator Ping Lacson.
Robredo also visited Occidental Mindoro and Palawan during the week.
The star-studded Pampanga rally was attended by Kapamilya star Nadine Lustre, and celebrity relatives of Pangilinan including wife megastar Sharon Cuneta.
Singer-comedienne K Brosas also performed, as well as Sam Concepcion.
Giant "stars" also lit up the San Fernando rally, as huge parols bearing the names of Robredo, Pangilinan, and their tandem’s slogan, “Angat Buhay Lahat” were illuminated.
Titled “Manalakaran,” which in local language Kapampangan means “to stand up,” the rally put San Fernando’s world-famous parols in the spotlight.
Robredo and Pangilinan entered the stage from behind flower parols held in a star formation, wearing miniature parols around their necks as welcome gifts.
The province, famous for its delicious food, also gave a giant cooking pot to Robredo, and supporters handed out free sisig among each other.
In Angeles, where Robredo stopped before the larger San Fernando gathering, a helicopter flew over the venue dropping pink confetti as Robredo gave her speech.
“'Di ba ito 'yung tunay na pagbabayanihan? Pagkakaisa, hindi ng mga interes ng mga politiko, pero pagkakaisa ng taumbayan na dala ng pagmamahal niya sa bansa nating Pilipinas,” Robredo said.
(Isn’t this what real unity is? Unity not for the interest of politicians, but of people coming together for their love of country.)
RELATED VIDEO