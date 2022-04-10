Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan visit Pampanga on April 9, 2022 for their Halalan 2022 presidential and vice presidential bids. Photo courtesy of Sen. Kiko Pangilinan's Facebook page

SAN FERNANDO CITY, Pampanga - Vice President Leni Robredo ended a week-long campaign in her rival’s bailiwicks exactly one month before the May 9 polls.

Robredo on Saturday visited Baler, Aurora, before she toured Pampanga, home province of former Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, who had endorsed her rival, former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Ended the week after visiting 6 provinces in a row - Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, Davao del Norte, Pangasinan, Aurora and Pampanga. Overwhelmed and humbled by the outpouring of support. Maraming salamat po🙏🙏🙏 — Leni Robredo (@lenirobredo) April 9, 2022

Robredo and her runningmate Senator Kiko Pangilinan were welcomed in the parol capital of the Philippines by some 220,000 supporters according to local police, the biggest crowd the tandem has gathered so far, besting their Pasig rally audience with about 80,000-130,000 estimated in attendance.

“Hindi ko man lang panaginip o pangarap na tatayo ako dito sa entablado na ganito kadami ang tao,” Robredo, who is turning 57 on April 23, told the crowd.

“Pinaparamdam niyo sa amin, na hindi niyo lang ako mahal, pero talagang napakalaki ng pagmamahal niyo sa taumbayan,” she added.

(I never imagined standing in front of this many people. You have shown not only your love for us, but your love for your fellow Filipinos.)

Here, Robredo and Pangilinan were introduced and entered the stage together, the first time since the duo began touring for their Halalan 2022 campaign.

In previous rallies, Pangilinan makes his speech first, before Robredo is introduced often by local officials, and then makes an entrance.

WATCH: Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan’s entrance at the San Fernando, Pampanga people’s rally. The tandem emerged from a flower parol formation at the parol capital of the Philippines. The tandem also wore miniature parol necklaces. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/DTqhrVHprP — Wena Cos (@wenacos) April 9, 2022

Robredo also toured Pangasinan, part of the so-called “Solid North,” which showed even more cracks in its supposed regional block-vote, with an estimated 70,000 audience on Friday night’s grand rally.

Robredo made another stop in Tagum City on Wednesday, where she had secured the endorsement of Partido Reporma.

Previously a Duterte ally, Partido Reporma chief Pantaleon Alvarez declared his support for Robredo, but maintained his vice president is still Senator Vicente "Tito" Sotto III, runningmate of their formerly endorsed candidate Senator Ping Lacson.

Robredo also visited Occidental Mindoro and Palawan during the week.

The star-studded Pampanga rally was attended by Kapamilya star Nadine Lustre, and celebrity relatives of Pangilinan including wife megastar Sharon Cuneta.

WATCH: Megastar Sharon Cuneta was also at the San Fernando people’s rally. Cuneta was joined by their children Miel and Miguel on stage. She introduced her husband Sen. Kiko Pangilinan before the San Fernando crowd after performing two songs. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/ScsSPXSYfM — Wena Cos (@wenacos) April 9, 2022

Singer-comedienne K Brosas also performed, as well as Sam Concepcion.

Giant "stars" also lit up the San Fernando rally, as huge parols bearing the names of Robredo, Pangilinan, and their tandem’s slogan, “Angat Buhay Lahat” were illuminated.

WATCH: The parol capital of the Philippines featured giant parols with the faces and names of the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem, and one that says “Angat Buhay Lahat”. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/qrSk5gq5ba — Wena Cos (@wenacos) April 9, 2022

Titled “Manalakaran,” which in local language Kapampangan means “to stand up,” the rally put San Fernando’s world-famous parols in the spotlight.

Robredo and Pangilinan entered the stage from behind flower parols held in a star formation, wearing miniature parols around their necks as welcome gifts.

The province, famous for its delicious food, also gave a giant cooking pot to Robredo, and supporters handed out free sisig among each other.

In Angeles, where Robredo stopped before the larger San Fernando gathering, a helicopter flew over the venue dropping pink confetti as Robredo gave her speech.

WATCH: A helicopter flew over the Angeles mini rally and dropped pink, green, & silver confetti while Robredo was speaking onstage. Robredo told the crowd, “Sino kaya yun? Parang na-eexcite ako mamaya (sa San Fernando) ah. Yun nga lang maraming wawalisin. Tulungan nyo ah?” pic.twitter.com/iinqL3GLcZ — Wena Cos (@wenacos) April 9, 2022

“'Di ba ito 'yung tunay na pagbabayanihan? Pagkakaisa, hindi ng mga interes ng mga politiko, pero pagkakaisa ng taumbayan na dala ng pagmamahal niya sa bansa nating Pilipinas,” Robredo said.

(Isn’t this what real unity is? Unity not for the interest of politicians, but of people coming together for their love of country.)

