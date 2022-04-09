'Agaton' hovers near Eastern Visayas

Tropical Depression Agaton remained almost stationary Saturday night just off Eastern Visayas, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

It is currently packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour near the center, with gusts reaching 70kph.

Agaton was last spotted 115km east southeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, as of 10 p.m., according to PAGASA.

The tropical depression is bringing heavy rains over areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 and nearby provinces.

Signal No. 1 remains hoisted over the following areas:

Eastern Samar

Dinagat Islands

Siargao

Bucas Grande Islands

Heavy to intense with at times torrential rains are expected over Eastern Samar, Samar, and Dinagat Islands. Meanwhile, moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are expected over the rest of Eastern Visayas, Surigao del Norte, and the northern and central portions of Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands.

Residents in flood-prone and landslide-prone areas are advised to take necessary precautions.

Agaton is forecast to remain almost stationary or move slowly as it meanders over the waters east of Eastern Visayas until Monday and may make landfall over the coast of eastern Samar, PAGASA said.