Despite rains brought by tropical storm Agaton, presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos speaks to the 120,000-strong crowd in Tacloban City on April 9, 2022. Ina Reformina, ABS-CBN News

TACLOBAN CITY — More than 120,000 people attended the campaign sortie of former Sen. Bongbong Marcos and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio in this city Saturday, local police estimated.

Despite the inclement weather brought by Tropical Storm Agaton, Marcos-Duterte supporters still arrived at the venue Saturday morning, hours ahead of the event's scheduled start at 7 PM.

Marcos Jr., considered a son of the province for his mother’s roots in Leyte, was warmly greeted by kababayans in a sea of light (flashlights, mobile fone lights etc) as they chanted, “BBM! BBM!” and “Panalo ka na!”

The former senator and presidential candidate delivered his speech under the rain, wearing a cap and jacket.

He again hammered home his campaign message of "national unity," as he expressed gratitude to Taclobanons for their unwavering support through the years.

During the rally, supporters also raised Philippine flags in different sizes in commemoration of "Araw ng Kagitingan" or the Day of Valor.

Singers Dulce, Renz Verano, and Beverly Salviejo also performed on stage, as well as actress-singer Toni Gonzaga who sang the tandem's campaign song "Umagang Kay Ganda."

Youth performers also danced to the tune of Bamboo's "Noypi".

Marcos Jr. said he was teary-eyed during the singing of the national anthem.

“Medyo naluha ako. Ngayon ko lang narinig ang pambansang awit na kinanta ng ganito karaming tao. Ipinaalala sa amin kung gaano natin kamahal ang ating bansang Pilipinas at lahat ng mamamayang Pilipino,” he said.

(I was in tears. It was the first time I heard the national anthem being sung by this many people. It reminded us of how much we love our country and all our fellow Filipinos.)

He was handed the Philippine flag at the end of his speech, which he raised to the crowd under a burst of fireworks.

A rock performance of "Bagong Lipunan," a song which was popularized during the time of Marcos Jr's father former President Ferdinand E. Marcos, opened the concert.

Meanwhile, medics immediately responded to emergencies from attendees such as dizziness.



At least 1 attendee fell unconscious.

Marcos Jr. remains the frontrunner in the latest March pre-election survey conducted by Pulse Asia.

According to the survey, 56 percent of Filipinos said they would vote for Marcos Jr. if the elections were held at the time the opinion polls were held from March 17 to 21.

RELATED VIDEO: