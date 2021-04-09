Malacañang sends condolences to British royal family over Prince Philip's death

Britain's Prince Philip smiles during a service at the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in London November 8, 2012. Olivia Harris, Reuters/File

MANILA - Malacañang on Friday condoled with the British royal family over the passing of Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth on the same day.

"On behalf of the Filipino people, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte extends his deep condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on the passing of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

"The Philippines and the United Kingdom have strong bilateral ties and we share the grief of the British people in this period of bereavement.

"We pray for the eternal repose of his soul and for The Royal Family to find strength in this time of mourning," Roque added.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr. also conveyed his condolences to UK Ambassador Daniel Pruce over the death of Prince Philip.

“Dear Ambassador Pruce, deepest sympathies for the loss of the British people and the grief of Her Majesty,” Locsin said in a tweet.

Prince Philip, a leading figure in the British royal family for almost seven decades, died aged 99 according to Buckingham Palace.

He spent four weeks in hospital earlier this year for treatment for an infection to have a heart procedure, but returned to Windsor in early March.

The Duke of Edinburgh, as he was officially known, had been by his wife's side throughout her 69-year reign, the longest in British history, during which time he earned a reputation for a tough, no-nonsense attitude and a propensity for occasional gaffes.

--With a report from Jamaine Punzalan and Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News

