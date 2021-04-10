Duterte to address public on April 12, spox says

President Rodrigo Duterte talks to the people after holding a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) at the Arcadia Active Lifestyle Center in Matina, Davao City on March 8, 2021. Robinson Ninal, Presidential Photo

MANILA— President Rodrigo Duterte is set to resume his regular "Talk to the People" public address on Monday, April 12, his spokesman Harry Roque said, amid questions on his whereabouts over the past few days.

Roque confirmed this in a text message to reporters.

Duterte had skipped Day of Valor rites on Friday and his usual weekly public address after some 120 members of his security team contracted COVID-19.

In recent weeks, speculation on Duterte’s health had surfaced over his absence from public eye. He had earlier said he had Barrett’s esophagus, an inflammation of the tube connecting the mouth to the stomach, among others.

His ex-aide, Sen. Christopher “Bong" Go released pictures of the president on his Facebook account Wednesday and Saturday, as if to ease concerns and respond to criticism over the chief executive's absence from public light.

Go earlier said the president tested negative for COVID-19 in his last swab test over the Holy Week.

