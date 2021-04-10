Duterte still 'weighing pros and cons' of ECQ extension in 'NCR Plus'

A woman passes by a lockdown marker put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19 at a barangay in Paco, Manila on March 18, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

The government skipped updates on the quarantine classification in “NCR Plus” on Saturday, as President Rodrigo Duterte has yet to make his final decision.

In a statement, the Palace said that Duterte “would like to review and check pertinent information such as the Health Care Utilization Rate” in the capital region, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, and Laguna, which are all under the NCR Plus bubble.

The president is also still “weighing the pros and cons before making his final decision.”

A new date for the announcement has yet to be announced as of this writing.

Earlier, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said he will give updates on the quarantine classification Saturday afternoon while he is staying at the Philippine General Hospital due to COVID-19 treatment.

The enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) imposed on NCR Plus is expected to lapse on Sunday, April 11.

On Saturday, the Philippines tallied 12,674 more COVID-19 cases, the second-highest single day tally so far for the country.

- With reports from Pia Gutierrez and Jamaine Punzalan, ABS-CBN News

