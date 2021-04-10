Door-to-door ECQ aid release may not suit large cities, towns: DILG official

MANILA— Distributing the national government’s lockdown assistance is a struggle and difficult in areas with a large population like Quezon City, the Department of the Interior and Local Government said Saturday.

“We are on the 3rd day ng pamimigay ng ayuda and maraming lessons learned dito,” said Undersecretary Bernardo Florece, DILG officer-in-charge.

In an interview on TeleRadyo Saturday morning, Florece said many barangays in Quezon City had long lines of people queueing for the cash aid because some residents came to collect even if it was not yet their scheduled time.

“Sa ibang lugar na konti lang ang beneficiaries, maganda naman. The other day, nandoon ako sa Mandaluyong, ang ibinibigay nila bagama't simultaneous ito sa lahat ng barangay, 500 lang per day ang idini-distribute nila compared to Quezon City na malaki ang constituents nila ginawa nilang 2,000 per day pero may schedule pa rin,” he said.

(In other areas where there are fewer beneficiaries, the distribution went well. The other day, we were in Mandaluyong and they were distributing the cash assistance simultaneously at 500 per day compared to Quezon City, which has a large constituency, they were giving it to 2,000 per day but still under a schedule.)

There were instances when the pandemic aid distribution extended through the entire day and health protocols like physical distancing were no longer observed, risking spread of COVID-19.

Florece said they leave it up to local chief executive to decide how best to distribute the cash aid to their constituents.

“Nasa kanila kung gusto nilang magbahay-bahay o ipapatawag sa gymnasium pero may schedule nga. 'Pag nagbahay-bahay ka kasi ng 2,000 per day mahihirapan din ang magbibigay. Applicable lang 'yun sa maliliit na bayan o siyudad,” Florece said.

(It's up to them if they want house-to-house distribution or in a gymnasium. But if you do house-to-house with 2,000 beneficiaries per day, that’s difficult. That’s only applicable to smaller towns or cities.)

Quezon City received the most funds for the assistance at P2.48 billion, which would be enough to give P1,000 in aid to nearly 2.5 million residents.

“Sana pag hindi pa nila schedule, 'wag muna silang pupunta,” said Florece.

(Hopefully if it's not yet their schedule, people won't come yet.)

Florece said he advised Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte to set the distribution of cash aid to 1,000 beneficiaries per barangay per day to ease the long lines.

But for health expert Dr. Tony Leachon, former adviser to the Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 response, house-to-house distribution is the best way to go.

“Yan ang maganda, 'pag bahay-bahay kasi hindi na tayo magga-gather. Suggestion ko, bahay-bahay para sa ganun hindi na magkukumpulan,” he said.

(House-to-house distribution will prevent people from gathering. My suggestion is house-to-house to stop mass gathering.)