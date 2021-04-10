DFA extends suspension of operations in Tuguegarao City

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has announced the extension of the temporary closure of its Consular Office in Tuguegarao City.

The office will remain closed until April 12, 2021 in view of the extension of the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) in Tuguegarao City based on an executive order issued by the local government.

The DFA said the office will resume regular operations on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

Affected applicants due to the suspension of operations must secure another appointment by sending an email to tuguegarao.rco@dfa.gov.ph.

The DFA said applicants will be asked to provide their name, date of birth, original appointment date and time and preferred date and time of new appointment.

The new appointment may be on any working day (Monday to Friday) from 19 April 2021 to 21 May 2021 during the CO’s regular operation hours (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

Applicants who need emergency or urgent consular services may contact the office via email at tuguegarao.rco@dfa.gov.ph.

