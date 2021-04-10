'Coincidental': DOH says no link between Sinovac and man who suffered stroke after vaccination

Health workers from Sta. Ana Hospital administer the Sinovac vaccine, CoronaVac, to fellow healthworkers from different hospitals in Manila on March 2, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday said it found no connection between the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine and a stroke suffered by a man who had recently been inoculated.

The China-developed vaccine and other such vaccines are "safe" and "effective", the health department said anew in a statement released on Saturday.

The DOH said that assessments done by its adverse events committee and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found the vaccines "did not cause" the stroke and was "inconsistent with the causal association of the vaccine."

It further emphasized that the stroke was "coincidental” to emerging conditions of the patient.

A social media post on April alleged that a man fell seriously ill after receiving a Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine, as local government units rolled out its inoculation program for people with comorbidities aged 59 years old and below.

The man, who is hypertensive and diabetic, suffered a stroke and other illnesses, according to the post. Health authorities reminded vaccination sites to follow screening protocols in assessing recipients of the vaccine.

They also urged the public to "fully disclose" underlying conditions as they register for COVID-19 vaccinations, and avail of the COVID-19 vaccines to protect themselves from the disease.

"With the expansion of the national vaccination program to cover senior citizens and persons with comorbidities, the DOH and FDA likewise urge the public to avail of the FREE COVID-19 vaccines to acquire the protection it provides not only for yourselves, but also for your families," the DOH said.

