Woman nabbed for possessing over P21-M worth of 'shabu' in Cebu

LAPU-LAPU CITY -- Operatives of the Lapu-Lapu Police City Police Office arrested Saturday afternoon a pregnant woman who had in possession over P21 million worth of suspected shabu.

The arrest was done through a buy-bust operation in Sitio Soong, Barangay Maribago.

Apart from buy-bust money, she had with her three kilograms of "shabu" enclosed in a green Chinese tea bag.

According to LCPO Director Police Col. Elmer Lim, they got the information about the suspect, with an alias of “Let-Let,” from previous arrests.

“We found out that she was recruited by her cousin for illegal drug activity and tasked to operate Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu Cities,” said Lim.

He did not disclose the background of the cousin.

They also found out that the suspect was previously arrested for theft in Metro Manila and is currently on bail.

“It is also connected, probably. So we will also look for her cohorts,” Lim added.

Early this morning, the Cebu Provincial Police Office also seized 1.1 kilograms of suspected shabu in Talisay City, Cebu with over P7.4-million worth from a high value individual.

An investigation into its relation is underway.

This is the second largest haul of the Cebu PNP this Black Saturday.

--Report from Annie Perez