Screen grab from CCTV footage



A village official in Parang, Maguindanao was shot dead on Sunday morning.

Abdul Malik "Loy" Uban, First Barangay Councilor of Polloc, Parang, Maguindanao was gunned down at the town’s public terminal. His wife, was also injured and is now in critical condition.

Parang Municipal Police Chief, Police Major Christopher Cabugwang said the victims were on board their vehicle when two armed men shot them.

The crime was caught on CCTV.

“May persons of interest na po tayo at nagsasagawa po tayo ng pursuit operation subject for verification ng ating mga witnesses," Cabugwang said.

- report by Lerio Bompat